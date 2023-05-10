A view of Julia Morgan

Julia Morgan was truly a pioneer of her time—among other accomplishments, she was the first woman architect to be licensed in California, in 1904. While best known for Hearst Castle, the architect designed more than 700 buildings across California, many of which are designated landmarks today.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests Gordon Fuglie and Karen McNeil, co-authors of a new book about Julia Morgan entitled Julia Morgan: The Road to San Simeon, Visionary Architect of the California Renaissance. This book and conversation will deepen our understanding of California architecture and places into context Morgan’s ambitions, influences, and inspirations.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 5/11/2023

