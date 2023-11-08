Enriching lives through the arts

The arts are often the first to be cut from public school budgets and sadly, they are simply out of reach for many low-income families. This is why Paso Robles Youth Arts Center was created with a mission to enrich the lives of area youth with free classes in the visual and performing arts in a safe, nurturing environment.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests from the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, Ann Berry-Gallegos, Executive Director, Amanda Gonzalez, Lead Instructor, and Cynthia Chaillie-Marchant, Public Relations Consultant. They will discuss their efforts to expand their work providing children with the opportunity to participate in a variety of art programs, and enrich their lives through art, and in doing so allow students to find their voices and selves.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 11/9/2023

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.