How important are my food choices?

Since 2007, Food Empowerment Project (F.E.P.) has been working tirelessly to show people how our food choices are connected to the welfare of animals, humans, and the planet. F.E.P. encourages people to use their individual choices to eat with their ethics and use their collective voices to help bring about positive change.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests from the Food Empowerment Project, lauren Ornelas, Founder of Food Empowerment Project, Lee Gitter, Administrator and Programs Assistant, and Kennedy Little, Youth Advocacy Coordinator. They will discuss their work to raise awareness about how our food choices can change the world.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 2/8/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.