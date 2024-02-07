© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

How important are my food choices?

By Fred Munroe
Published February 7, 2024 at 6:44 PM PST
Since 2007, Food Empowerment Project (F.E.P.) has been working tirelessly to show people how our food choices are connected to the welfare of animals, humans, and the planet. F.E.P. encourages people to use their individual choices to eat with their ethics and use their collective voices to help bring about positive change.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with guests from the Food Empowerment Project, lauren Ornelas, Founder of Food Empowerment Project, Lee Gitter, Administrator and Programs Assistant, and Kennedy Little, Youth Advocacy Coordinator. They will discuss their work to raise awareness about how our food choices can change the world.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 2/8/24

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
