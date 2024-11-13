SLO City & County DEI programs

As we move through our daily lives, feeling valued and connected to the community around us is always important, yet seldom openly discussed.

Even though we talk about partnerships and collaboration, the tools we have to build community often seem to get set off to the side. The City of San Luis Obispo, and SLO County’s Behavioral Health Department, along with many private sector organizations, have started to promote what have become known as “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” programs, to make everyone’s daily life better.

On the next edition of Central Coast Voices, host Fred Munroe and his guests will take a look at how and why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs are important tools within our communities.

Join Fred’s guests, the DEI Managers from both the City and County of San Luis Obispo, as they strive to give you a clear understanding of the value of these community building programs.

You are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices every Thursday afternoon, from 1-2 pm on Public Radio, KCBX