© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Coast Voices

SLO City & County DEI programs

By Fred Munroe
Published November 13, 2024 at 9:10 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

As we move through our daily lives, feeling valued and connected to the community around us is always important, yet seldom openly discussed.

Even though we talk about partnerships and collaboration, the tools we have to build community often seem to get set off to the side. The City of San Luis Obispo, and SLO County’s Behavioral Health Department, along with many private sector organizations, have started to promote what have become known as “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” programs, to make everyone’s daily life better.

On the next edition of Central Coast Voices, host Fred Munroe and his guests will take a look at how and why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs are important tools within our communities.

Join Fred’s guests, the DEI Managers from both the City and County of San Luis Obispo, as they strive to give you a clear understanding of the value of these community building programs.

You are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices every Thursday afternoon, from 1-2 pm on Public Radio, KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
See stories by Fred Munroe