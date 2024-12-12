Abused, abandoned, and neglected children in our communities, as children, seldom have the ability to be their own voices or advocates. And being silent rarely yields favorable results.

The courts, while voices for the children, strive to make sure each child has a one-on-one adult advocate. “Agencies” are truly needed, but they are seldom true comfort to a child. This is where the volunteers of CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, play such a valuable role in our community. CASA of San Luis Obispo County is a volunteer corps, assigned by the courts to befriend and assist children who have been removed from their parent’s custody because of abuse or neglect.

On Central Coast Voices, this week, join host Fred Munroe and his guests from CASA, as they help us to understand the support these kids depend on from their friend, advocate and CASA volunteer.

Children grow to understand they always have a firm friendly dependable voice from their CASA advocate.

