SPOKES, Resources for Non-Profits

We often think of non-profit organizations and their boards of directors as an “unknown”, yet valuable resource in our communities. Their value comes without question. Yet their volunteers, staff, and directors are our neighbors. SPOKES is a key resource in helping these organizations serve us well. Part of their overall goal includes teaching board members how to be better at their responsibilities. And better yet, teaching community members how to become valuable board members. Join host Fred Munroe and his guests from SPOKES, as they share with us how you may consider serving others, (and building better personal connections in your own community) by taking part in the upcoming SPOKES Board Academy 2025.

