SPOKES, Resources for Non-Profits

By Fred Munroe
Published January 7, 2025 at 9:00 PM PST
We often think of non-profit organizations and their boards of directors as an “unknown”, yet valuable resource in our communities. Their value comes without question. Yet their volunteers, staff, and directors are our neighbors. SPOKES is a key resource in helping these organizations serve us well. Part of their overall goal includes teaching board members how to be better at their responsibilities. And better yet, teaching community members how to become valuable board members. Join host Fred Munroe and his guests from SPOKES, as they share with us how you may consider serving others, (and building better personal connections in your own community) by taking part in the upcoming SPOKES Board Academy 2025.

Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
