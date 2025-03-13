© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Disaster Preparedness

By Fred Munroe
Published March 13, 2025 at 10:59 AM PDT
These past few months have taught us that wildfires are not just a rural risk. A significant portion of the Central Coast region is at risk every day. Two of the five most destructive wildfires in California history, just took place in Los Angeles County.

It is safe to say that most of us do not know how to prepare for an emergency mass evacuation. If it comes down to just minutes to evacuate, do you know what we can and should do to get our family out safely?

What can we do today to make our homes and communities less likely to parish?

Our guests this week are longtime Fire and Emergency Services professionals, who join Fred to help us learn the answers to these questions before it’s too late. If a disaster hits, will you be prepared?

Hear and be part of the conversation Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
