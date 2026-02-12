Pooling Your Philanthropy

This week on Central Coast Voices, host Fred Munroe and the leadership team of “100 Women Who Care, San Luis Obispo” will share their insights with us.

We will learn about their simple, yet straight forward philanthropic efforts, which have turned small individual contributions into over $300,000 of support for local non-profits organizations. We will also learn about how you can be a part of this semi-annual project.

Listen and participate live Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX