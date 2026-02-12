© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Pooling Your Philanthropy

By Fred Munroe
Published February 12, 2026 at 11:10 AM PST
This week on Central Coast Voices, host Fred Munroe and the leadership team of “100 Women Who Care, San Luis Obispo” will share their insights with us.

We will learn about their simple, yet straight forward philanthropic efforts, which have turned small individual contributions into over $300,000 of support for local non-profits organizations. We will also learn about how you can be a part of this semi-annual project.

Listen and participate live Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
