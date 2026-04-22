Celebrate National Poetry Month with Local Poets
The American Academy of Poets declared April National Poetry Month in 1996. To celebrate its 30th Anniversary, San Luis Obispo County Poet Laureate Caleb Nichols; Poet and Coastal Dunes California Writers Club’s Acting President and Vice President Viviana Hall; and Librarian and Advisor of Allan Hancock’s Poetry and Prose Club, Sharaya Olmeda, join host Lata Murti. Guests share their poetry and upcoming poetry events during this pre-recorded episode.