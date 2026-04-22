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Central Coast Voices

Celebrate National Poetry Month with Local Poets

Published April 22, 2026 at 9:12 PM PDT
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The American Academy of Poets declared April National Poetry Month in 1996. To celebrate its 30th Anniversary, San Luis Obispo County Poet Laureate Caleb Nichols; Poet and Coastal Dunes California Writers Club’s Acting President and Vice President Viviana Hall; and Librarian and Advisor of Allan Hancock’s Poetry and Prose Club, Sharaya Olmeda, join host Lata Murti. Guests share their poetry and upcoming poetry events during this pre-recorded episode.

Central Coast Voices