This week on Central Coast Voices, we’re tackling a major national issue with local expertise. In a critical election year, understanding congressional redistricting and the voting process is more important than ever. Host Fred Munroe talks with Cal Poly Political Science Professor Michael Latner, who will break down the last two years of shifts surrounding the Voting Rights Act and the 14th Amendment—and what they mean for the preservation of our republic.

Be part of the conversation Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX