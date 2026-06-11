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Central Coast Voices

Voting Rights Act and the 14th Amendment

By Fred Munroe
Published June 11, 2026 at 2:23 PM PDT
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This week on Central Coast Voices, we’re tackling a major national issue with local expertise. In a critical election year, understanding congressional redistricting and the voting process is more important than ever. Host Fred Munroe talks with Cal Poly Political Science Professor Michael Latner, who will break down the last two years of shifts surrounding the Voting Rights Act and the 14th Amendment—and what they mean for the preservation of our republic.

Be part of the conversation Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
See stories by Fred Munroe