Infinite Music- A non-profit supporting musical education for community youth

Infinite Music, focuses on innovative learning exposing young people to a variety of musical genres, both in and out of school.

They are a small, yet dedicated, group of passionate musicians, music-lovers, educators, and advocates, committed to fulfilling their mission of transforming kids’ lives through music.

Host Fred Munroe is joined this week by Sarah Mason, founder of Infinite Music, along with her staff and alumni, on Central Coast Voices, to share this outstanding youth program with us.

Listen live Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX