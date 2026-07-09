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Central Coast Voices

Infinite Music- A non-profit supporting musical education for community youth

By Fred Munroe
Published July 9, 2026 at 2:29 PM PDT
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Infinite Music, focuses on innovative learning exposing young people to a variety of musical genres, both in and out of school.

They are a small, yet dedicated, group of passionate musicians, music-lovers, educators, and advocates, committed to fulfilling their mission of transforming kids’ lives through music.

Host Fred Munroe is joined this week by Sarah Mason, founder of Infinite Music, along with her staff and alumni, on Central Coast Voices, to share this outstanding youth program with us.

Listen live Thursdays from 1-2pm on KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
See stories by Fred Munroe