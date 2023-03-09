In Between
In Between: Stories of Queer and Trans People of Color in SLO County is an eight-part series from KCBX Public Radio. Through in-depth feature reporting reporter Erick Gabriela shares stories and experiences from queer and trans people of color in San Luis Obispo County. The series explores the systemic barriers they face in education, healthcare, the workplace and more — and also how they’re making change and building community.
Latest Episodes
The first story in our series In Between examines the systemic barriers that queer and trans people of color face in San Luis Obispo County. We hear from a trans student of color in Atascadero and other community members about what it feels like to be queer and a person of color in this area.