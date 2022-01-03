CAPSLO, The Kitchen Terminal, and a coffee shop in a schoolbus

In this week’s episode of The Nonprofit Story you’ll hear from Biz Steinberg and Jack Lahey of CAPSLO, or Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo.

CAPSLO.mp3 Listen • 17:40

KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from rural Missouri, where he came across a small high school where the students repurposed an old school bus into a thriving campus coffee shop.

School Bus Coffee Shop.mp3 Listen • 20:04

Finally, on today's episode of Playing With Food, Father Ian explores a new local business- The Kitchen Terminal, where chefs can rent kitchen space and food trucks can park.