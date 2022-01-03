CAPSLO, The Kitchen Terminal, and a coffee shop in a schoolbus
In this week’s episode of The Nonprofit Story you’ll hear from Biz Steinberg and Jack Lahey of CAPSLO, or Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo.
CAPSLO.mp3
KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from rural Missouri, where he came across a small high school where the students repurposed an old school bus into a thriving campus coffee shop.
School Bus Coffee Shop.mp3
Finally, on today's episode of Playing With Food, Father Ian explores a new local business- The Kitchen Terminal, where chefs can rent kitchen space and food trucks can park.
Playing With Food- The Kitchen Terminal.mp3