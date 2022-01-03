© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

CAPSLO, The Kitchen Terminal, and a coffee shop in a schoolbus

Published January 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM PST

In this week’s episode of The Nonprofit Story you’ll hear from Biz Steinberg and Jack Lahey of CAPSLO, or Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo.

KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from rural Missouri, where he came across a small high school where the students repurposed an old school bus into a thriving campus coffee shop.

Finally, on today's episode of Playing With Food, Father Ian explores a new local business- The Kitchen Terminal, where chefs can rent kitchen space and food trucks can park.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
