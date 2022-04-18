© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Sustainable tourism, SLO County library changes, downtown Atascadero

Published April 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM PDT

The General Plan update is on the SLO city council agenda for Tuesday, April 19. The public can participate in the shaping of this important document. Agenda Breakdown, with Kim Bisheff, tells you how.

Agenda Breakdown

SLOCOG is bringing together diverse voices to discuss sustainable tourism on the Central Coast. Carol Tangeman spoke with John DiNunzio, Transportation Planner with SLOCOG, and David Figueroa, Partner and Project Director at DCR Design.

Around Downtown host Bettina Swigger checks in with Terrie Banish- Deputy City Manager for Outreach, Promotions, and Events for the City of Atascadero. They discuss the importance of events and the businesses in the city’s core.

And finally, KCBX’s Brian Reynolds talks with Erica Thatcher, Marketing Coordinator for the County of San Luis Obispo Public about the book of the year and some changes in the library system.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
