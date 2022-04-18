Sustainable tourism, SLO County library changes, downtown Atascadero

The General Plan update is on the SLO city council agenda for Tuesday, April 19. The public can participate in the shaping of this important document. Agenda Breakdown, with Kim Bisheff, tells you how.

Agenda Breakdown Listen • 9:53

SLOCOG is bringing together diverse voices to discuss sustainable tourism on the Central Coast. Carol Tangeman spoke with John DiNunzio, Transportation Planner with SLOCOG, and David Figueroa, Partner and Project Director at DCR Design.

SLOCOG.mp3 Listen • 20:32

Around Downtown host Bettina Swigger checks in with Terrie Banish- Deputy City Manager for Outreach, Promotions, and Events for the City of Atascadero. They discuss the importance of events and the businesses in the city’s core.

Around Downtown.mp3 Listen • 15:53

And finally, KCBX’s Brian Reynolds talks with Erica Thatcher, Marketing Coordinator for the County of San Luis Obispo Public about the book of the year and some changes in the library system.