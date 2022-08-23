Old Spanish Days, SLO Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and peace activist Fr. John Dear

The Old Spanish Days festival in Santa Barbara draws large crowds with lively parades and ceremonies, celebrating the area's cultural history. But some say celebrating at the mission glorifies a violent period in history. KCBX contributor Ashley Rusch reports.

The City of San Luis Obispo recently created an Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and there are grants available for nonprofits. KCBX contributor Kim Bisheff reports on Agenda Breakdown.

Author and peace activist Father John Dear talks with KCBX's Brian Reynolds about bringing peace and non-violence into our everyday lives.

On the final episode in our housing series "Out of Reach", KCBX's Beth Thornton explores the connections between housing costs and homelessness in Santa Barbara County- and looks at some possible solutions.