Issues and Ideas

Old Spanish Days, SLO Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and peace activist Fr. John Dear

Published August 23, 2022 at 7:36 PM PDT

The Old Spanish Days festival in Santa Barbara draws large crowds with lively parades and ceremonies, celebrating the area's cultural history. But some say celebrating at the mission glorifies a violent period in history. KCBX contributor Ashley Rusch reports.

The City of San Luis Obispo recently created an Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and there are grants available for nonprofits. KCBX contributor Kim Bisheff reports on Agenda Breakdown.

Author and peace activist Father John Dear talks with KCBX's Brian Reynolds about bringing peace and non-violence into our everyday lives.

On the final episode in our housing series "Out of Reach", KCBX's Beth Thornton explores the connections between housing costs and homelessness in Santa Barbara County- and looks at some possible solutions. 

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman