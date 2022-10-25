Measure c-22, Media Literacy Week, Orchestra Novo, and the SLO Botanical Garden
We start with a look at San Luis Coastal School District bond Measure C-22.
school bond measure c-22
This is Media Literacy Week and you'll hear from Erin McNeill, founder of the non-profit Media Literacy Now.
Media Literacy Week
Orchestra Novo's Michael Novak talks about their upcoming performance, Show People, a silent film with a live orchestra performance.
Orchestra Novo
The SLO Botanical Garden has something for everyone.
SLO Botanical Garden