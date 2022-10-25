© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Measure c-22, Media Literacy Week, Orchestra Novo, and the SLO Botanical Garden

Published October 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM PDT

We start with a look at San Luis Coastal School District bond Measure C-22.

school bond measure c-22

This is Media Literacy Week and you'll hear from Erin McNeill, founder of the non-profit Media Literacy Now.

Media Literacy Week

Orchestra Novo's Michael Novak talks about their upcoming performance, Show People, a silent film with a live orchestra performance.

Orchestra Novo

The SLO Botanical Garden has something for everyone.

SLO Botanical Garden

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
