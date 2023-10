The Nonprofit Story's Dr. Consuelo Meuxsays goodbye to Downtown SLO's Bettina Swigger, who is moving on to a new job in Colorado. KCBX's Marisa Waddell speaks to Paula Poundstone, ahead of her Clark Center appearance. Dr. Warren Balfour speaks with KCBX's Rick Mathews about the history of the jazz music programs at Cuesta College.