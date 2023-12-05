© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

SLO Pal Fest, a local musician's new album, Beaujolais Nouveau Day, and Brussels Sprouts

By Carol Tangeman
Published December 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM PST

An upcoming event- SLO Pal Fest- is billed as a community space to learn, to share and connect. KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with the organizers. Cal Poly lecturer Caleb Nichols has been a musician for more than 20 years and has released a new album. The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, recently joined wine enthusiasts worldwide in tasting the very first juice of the 2023 vintage. Fr. Ian celebrates local brussels sprouts on Playing With Food.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
