SLO Pal Fest, a local musician's new album, Beaujolais Nouveau Day, and Brussels Sprouts

An upcoming event- SLO Pal Fest- is billed as a community space to learn, to share and connect. KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with the organizers. Cal Poly lecturer Caleb Nichols has been a musician for more than 20 years and has released a new album. The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, recently joined wine enthusiasts worldwide in tasting the very first juice of the 2023 vintage. Fr. Ian celebrates local brussels sprouts on Playing With Food.