© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

Monarch butterflies, A Table Set for Sisterhood, and a visit to an Amish and Mennonite community

By Carol Tangeman
Published December 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM PST

Every year Monarch butterflies come to the Central Coast for the winter. Contributor Beth Thornton visited Goleta’s Ellwood Mesa. ‘A Table Set for Sisterhood’ is a fully illustrated, colorful, feminist cookbook featuring over thirty recipes, each linked to a significant woman throughout history and from across the globe. Coauthor Ashley Schutz speaks with KCBX’s Brian Reynolds. And finally, KCBXs Tom Wilmer reports on an Amish and Mennonite community—Shipshewana, Indiana— in an award winning travel story.

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman