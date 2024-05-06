Recycling textiles, sustainable water solutions, the Tall Poppy Syndrome, and an inclusive community of kids on wheels.
On this week’s show, you’ll learn about a recent workshop on recycling textiles. Organizer Dave Cross of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce speaks with KCBX’s Beth Thornton.
Recycling Textiles
On this month’s episode of Working Lunch, host Jim Dantona speaks with Jeff Szytel and Janette Garrett of Water Systems Consulting about providing solutions for sustainable water use.
Working Lunch
KCBX’s Brian Reynoldschats with author Dr. Doug Garland about his book and podcast “The Tall Poppy Syndrome”.
The Tall Poppy Syndrome
A local youth sports team is opening the door for LGBTQ+ youth in athletics, and they are doing it on wheels.
Local Junior Roller Derby