Issues & Ideas

Recycling textiles, sustainable water solutions, the Tall Poppy Syndrome, and an inclusive community of kids on wheels.

By Carol Tangeman
Published May 6, 2024 at 3:53 PM PDT
On this week’s show, you’ll learn about a recent workshop on recycling textiles. Organizer Dave Cross of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce speaks with KCBX’s Beth Thornton.

Recycling Textiles

On this month’s episode of Working Lunch, host Jim Dantona speaks with Jeff Szytel and Janette Garrett of Water Systems Consulting about providing solutions for sustainable water use.

Working Lunch

KCBX’s Brian Reynoldschats with author Dr. Doug Garland about his book and podcast “The Tall Poppy Syndrome”.

The Tall Poppy Syndrome

A local youth sports team is opening the door for LGBTQ+ youth in athletics, and they are doing it on wheels.

Local Junior Roller Derby

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
