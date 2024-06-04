The Live Oak Music Festival, comedian Kathy Griffin, rattlesnakes and more

KCBX's Beth Thornton visits Girls Inc. in Carpinteria, a girls’ leadership program and a place for after-school care. The non-profit is prepared to serve as a community gathering space during extreme heat events.

The Heat Beat part 4 Listen • 5:49

KCBX’s Sal Espana speaks with Emmy award winning comedian Kathy Griffin ahead of her Central Coast appearance at the Fremont Theater in SLO June 9th.

Comedian Kathy Griffin Listen • 22:46

KCBX reporter Alyssa Toledo speaks with journalist Mark Follman, whose Mother Jones article, published for the tenth anniversary of the Isla Vista mass killings, features a conversation with the killer’s mother.

Mark Follman Listen • 12:15

The Live Oak Music Festival is coming up, and Steve Ahlgrim and Kathy Johnston produced this audio story about the festival at Opossumopolis recording studio in Los Osos.

Live Oak story Listen • 8:15

As our weather warms over the summer, we're approaching peak rattlesnake season in California. Emily Taylor, Professor of Biology at Cal Poly, is the author of the book "California Snakes and How to Find Them".