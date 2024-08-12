© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

KCBX Special: Central Coast locals remember Woodstock

By Carol Tangeman
Published August 12, 2024 at 12:27 PM PDT
In mid August of 1969, half a million young people gathered on a farm in New York for the Woodstock Music & Art Festival. Enjoy an hour long trip back in time 55 years to this legendary event.

Five years ago, on the 50th anniversary, eight Central Coast listeners who attended the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival shared their experiences. Hear their stories once again, along with the iconic music of those three days of peace, love, mud, and crowds at what became simply known as Woodstock.

Listen along as Central Coast locals remember their time at Woodstock: how they got there, their experiences during the festival and how the seminal gathering impacted their lives in the ensuing decades.

