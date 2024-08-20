Precision Construction, Strategic Pet Recovery, and "Whose Waters?"

On today’s Working Lunch, Karl Vaillancourt and Stephanie McDonald of Precision Construction chat with host Jim Dantona of the SLO Chamber about their projects: including the world’s first hyperloop, the first rocket landing facility on the West Coast, and their restoration work on the historic Ahwahnee Hotel.

On Peace, Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman and Shawn Dienhart of Strategic Pet Recovery share stories of reuniting lost pets with their owners.

We’ll also take a look at the exhibit "Whose Waters?" at the SLO Museum of Art. It combines photography, painting, filmmaking, and more to tell stories about how surf culture affects people of color.