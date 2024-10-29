SLO County's Regional Road Safety Plan, the Morro Bay Bird Festival, and Playing With Food- local coffee
John DiNunzio, Transportation Planner with SLOCOG, speaks with KCBX’s Marisa Waddell about the county’s Regional Road Safety Action Plan.
SLO County Regional Road Safety Action Plan
The Morro Bay Bird Festival is in January, 2025, and Bob and Robbie Revel talk about how to best enjoy the festival.
Morro Bay Bird Festival
Fr. Ian, of Playing With Food, is sharing his exploration of coffee produced on the California Coast.
