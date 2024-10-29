SLO County's Regional Road Safety Plan, the Morro Bay Bird Festival, and Playing With Food- local coffee

John DiNunzio, Transportation Planner with SLOCOG, speaks with KCBX’s Marisa Waddell about the county’s Regional Road Safety Action Plan.

SLO County Regional Road Safety Action Plan Listen • 33:53

The Morro Bay Bird Festival is in January, 2025, and Bob and Robbie Revel talk about how to best enjoy the festival.

Morro Bay Bird Festival Listen • 14:21

Fr. Ian, of Playing With Food, is sharing his exploration of coffee produced on the California Coast.