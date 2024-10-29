© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

SLO County's Regional Road Safety Plan, the Morro Bay Bird Festival, and Playing With Food- local coffee

By Carol Tangeman
Published October 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM PDT
John DiNunzio, Transportation Planner with SLOCOG, speaks with KCBX’s Marisa Waddell about the county’s Regional Road Safety Action Plan.

SLO County Regional Road Safety Action Plan

The Morro Bay Bird Festival is in January, 2025, and Bob and Robbie Revel talk about how to best enjoy the festival.

Morro Bay Bird Festival

Fr. Ian, of Playing With Food, is sharing his exploration of coffee produced on the California Coast.

I&I 10-28-24 Playing With Food- California coffee.mp3

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
