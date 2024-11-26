SLO for Home, corporate responsibility, and Back in Control: a Surgeon's Roadmap out of Chronic Pain.

KCBX Intern Meher Ali talks with Katie Lichtig of SLO for Home, about their goal to empower refugee families to rebuild their lives on the Central Coast, and also about the nonprofit's recent rebranding.

On Playing With Food, Fr. Ian speaks with Brian Talley of Talley Vineyards about corporate responsibility.

KCBX’s Brian Reynolds chats with David Hanscom MD, author of Back in Control: a Surgeon's Road Map out of Chronic Pain and Douglas Garland MD, author of The Tall Poppy Syndrome: the Joy of Cutting Others Down.