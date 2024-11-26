© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

SLO for Home, corporate responsibility, and Back in Control: a Surgeon's Roadmap out of Chronic Pain.

By Carol Tangeman
Published November 26, 2024 at 2:57 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

KCBX Intern Meher Ali talks with Katie Lichtig of SLO for Home, about their goal to empower refugee families to rebuild their lives on the Central Coast, and also about the nonprofit's recent rebranding.

SLOforHome

On Playing With Food, Fr. Ian speaks with Brian Talley of Talley Vineyards about corporate responsibility.

Playing With Food- Corporate Responsibility

KCBX’s Brian Reynolds chats with David Hanscom MD, author of Back in Control: a Surgeon's Road Map out of Chronic Pain and Douglas Garland MD, author of  The Tall Poppy Syndrome: the Joy of Cutting Others Down.

Authors Dr. David Hanscom & Dr. Douglas Garland

