Issues & Ideas

Amanda Wernik on the Refugio pipeline, California's Wheat2School program, SLO Repertory's Million Dollar Quartet and a poetry reading to honor Refaat Alareer

By Meher Ali
Published February 24, 2025 at 5:19 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Issues and Ideas producer Meher Ali interviews KCBX reporter Amanda Wernik about the Refugio pipeline.

Refugio Pipeline

Fr. Ian Delinger on California's School2Wheat program in SLO County

Wheat2School Program

KCBX reporter Alyssa Toledo's story about the San Luis Obispo Repertory's musical Million Dollar Quartet

Million Dollar Quartet

San Luis Obispo community members speak with KCBX's Meher Ali about a poetry reading to honor Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer

Poetry reading to honor Refaat Alareer

Issues & Ideas
Meher Ali
Meher Ali joined the KCBX team as a volunteer in October of 2024, and by December she had already moved into a staff position as the producer and host of our weekly radio magazine Issues &amp; Ideas. She has been a journalist since 2009. Meher has reported from various cities around India on human rights, refugee and social justice issues, as well as on heritage and culture.
