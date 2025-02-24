Amanda Wernik on the Refugio pipeline, California's Wheat2School program, SLO Repertory's Million Dollar Quartet and a poetry reading to honor Refaat Alareer
Issues and Ideas producer Meher Ali interviews KCBX reporter Amanda Wernik about the Refugio pipeline.
Refugio Pipeline
Fr. Ian Delinger on California's School2Wheat program in SLO County
Wheat2School Program
KCBX reporter Alyssa Toledo's story about the San Luis Obispo Repertory's musical Million Dollar Quartet
Million Dollar Quartet
San Luis Obispo community members speak with KCBX's Meher Ali about a poetry reading to honor Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer
Poetry reading to honor Refaat Alareer