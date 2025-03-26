© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Monarch butterflies and why their survival is key, Mothers for Peace on advocating for Diablo Canyon's closure, the Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network and a brief history of birthright citizenship

By Meher Ali
Published March 26, 2025 at 1:55 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

KCBX Programming Intern Sam Doyle-Jacobson's interview with Randy Widera, Director of Programs for California State Parks Foundation.

Monarch Butterflies

Linda Seeley and Jane Swanson, board members of San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, speak with KCBX's Meher Ali.

Mothers For Peace

KCSB reporter Mavis Holley talks to Megan Overland, who is part of the Santa Barbara Advocacy Network.

Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network

Rose Friedrich, KCSB reporter, interviews Asian American Studies Professor John Park.

The History of Birthright Citizenship

Meher Ali
Meher Ali joined the KCBX team as a volunteer in October of 2024, and by December she had already moved into a staff position as the producer and host of our weekly radio magazine Issues &amp; Ideas. She has been a journalist since 2009. Meher has reported from various cities around India on human rights, refugee and social justice issues, as well as on heritage and culture.
