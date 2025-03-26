Monarch butterflies and why their survival is key, Mothers for Peace on advocating for Diablo Canyon's closure, the Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network and a brief history of birthright citizenship
KCBX Programming Intern Sam Doyle-Jacobson's interview with Randy Widera, Director of Programs for California State Parks Foundation.
Monarch Butterflies
Linda Seeley and Jane Swanson, board members of San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, speak with KCBX's Meher Ali.
Mothers For Peace
KCSB reporter Mavis Holley talks to Megan Overland, who is part of the Santa Barbara Advocacy Network.
Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network
Rose Friedrich, KCSB reporter, interviews Asian American Studies Professor John Park.
The History of Birthright Citizenship