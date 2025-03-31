© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Ira Glass on storytelling and documenting our times, making handmade caramels with entrepreneur Erin Holden, and a nonprofit's fundraiser to boost school band programs

By Meher Ali
Published March 31, 2025 at 10:07 PM PDT
Ira Glass, the creator, producer, and host of This American Life, is in conversation with KCBX Program Director Marisa Waddell.

Ira Glass

KCBX's Fr. Ian Delinger sits in on a caramel-making session with Queen Bee Caramel's Erin Holden.

Erin Holden's handmade caramels

KCBX Programming Intern Sam Doyle-Jacobson speaks with Kim Bisheff and her musician son Wes about SLOIMBA.

SLOIMBA

