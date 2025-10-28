Horror flicks, the magical world of legumes, and happy animals

Halloween’s around the corner, and things are getting spooky at the SLO Film Center. David McAbee talks with Skye McLennan about what’s creeping onto the screen at The Palm Theater, just in time for Halloween.

Skye Mclennan.mp3 Listen • 21:37

Then, Father Ian’s back with Playing with Food. This week, he’s going nuts for beans as he learns about legumes.

Playing with Food.mp3 Listen • 20:29

And finally, David McAbee speaks with Melisa Beveridge of Woolleybear Travels, whose animal paintings are making a difference one sanctuary at a time.