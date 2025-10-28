© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Horror flicks, the magical world of legumes, and happy animals

Published October 28, 2025 at 11:34 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Halloween’s around the corner, and things are getting spooky at the SLO Film Center. David McAbee talks with Skye McLennan about what’s creeping onto the screen at The Palm Theater, just in time for Halloween.

Skye Mclennan.mp3

Then, Father Ian’s back with Playing with Food. This week, he’s going nuts for beans as he learns about legumes.

Playing with Food.mp3

And finally, David McAbee speaks with Melisa Beveridge of Woolleybear Travels, whose animal paintings are making a difference one sanctuary at a time.

Melisa Beveridge.mp3

