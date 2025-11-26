The power of choral music, Author Chris Blake, and a Zero Foodprint program

Dr. Consuelo Meux hears from the Master Chorale’s Outreach Committee about the power of choral music to connect people and inspire participation.

Brian Reynolds chats with local author Chris Blake who shares his journey of searching for meaning and connection in his new book, Searching for a God to Love.

Gianna Patchen talks with leaders from Cal Poly’s Initiative for Climate Leadership and Resilience about their work to support regenerative agriculture and climate solutions through the Zero Foodprint program.