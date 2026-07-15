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Issues & Ideas

Festival Mozaic's SLO Music and Arts Festival kicks off

By Kendra Hanna,
Monica LopezMarisa Waddell
Published July 15, 2026 at 12:36 PM PDT
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What can we expect from El Niño on the Central Coast?

El Niño is a major driver of global climate patterns that could worsen weather extremes like drought, heatwaves, and heavy rainfall.

KCBX’s Kendra Hanna speaks with UCSB climate researcher Leila Carvalho on what emerging El Niño conditions could mean for California’s Central Coast.

UCSB climate researcher Leila Carvalho on El Niño

The Santa Barbara News Press is back

After two turbulent decades defined by mass staff resignations, a corporate buyout, and bankruptcy closure, The Santa Barbara News Press relaunched in 2025 as a nonprofit news outlet.

KCBX’s Monica Lopez spoke with the paper's General Manager, Will Belfiore and Editor Josh Molina about how they rescued the publication’s archives, rebuilt the newsroom, and are contributing to local, independent journalism on the Central Coast.

SB News Press is back

Festival Mozaic's San Luis Obispo Music and Arts Festival returns

Music, film, food and live performances are taking center stage on the Central Coast.

The San Luis Obispo Music and Arts Festival by Festival Mozaic returns this week.The more than two-week festival is best known for its classical music programming but it also showcases a wide range of artistic experiences and features renowned musicians.

KCBX’s Marisa Waddell speaks with Festival Mozaic Executive Director Lloyd Tanner about what to expect this summer.

SLO Music & Arts Festival

Issues & Ideas
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
Monica Lopez
Monica Lopez is the news director at KCBX. She's an audio journalist who has worked as a journalist and educator in radio, tv and podcast.
See stories by Monica Lopez
Marisa Waddell
As director of programming and content, Marisa Waddell coordinates the radio programming on KCBX and KCBX HD2 and leads efforts to develop content on the KCBX website and other digital platforms.  She manages the KCBX on-air staff, volunteer program hosts, and contributors. Marisa spearheaded the formation of KCBX News and managed the newsroom staff from 2014 to 2024. Marisa also hosts the Americana music program The Road Home, (Thurs. 6:30-8:00 p.m.) and contributes interviews and stories to the weekly KCBX radio magazine Issues and Ideas and to KCBX News.
See stories by Marisa Waddell