Festival Mozaic's SLO Music and Arts Festival kicks off

What can we expect from El Niño on the Central Coast?

El Niño is a major driver of global climate patterns that could worsen weather extremes like drought, heatwaves, and heavy rainfall.

KCBX’s Kendra Hanna speaks with UCSB climate researcher Leila Carvalho on what emerging El Niño conditions could mean for California’s Central Coast.

UCSB climate researcher Leila Carvalho on El Niño Listen • 18:41

The Santa Barbara News Press is back

After two turbulent decades defined by mass staff resignations, a corporate buyout, and bankruptcy closure, The Santa Barbara News Press relaunched in 2025 as a nonprofit news outlet.

KCBX’s Monica Lopez spoke with the paper's General Manager, Will Belfiore and Editor Josh Molina about how they rescued the publication’s archives, rebuilt the newsroom, and are contributing to local, independent journalism on the Central Coast.

SB News Press is back Listen • 18:52

Festival Mozaic's San Luis Obispo Music and Arts Festival returns

Music, film, food and live performances are taking center stage on the Central Coast.

The San Luis Obispo Music and Arts Festival by Festival Mozaic returns this week.The more than two-week festival is best known for its classical music programming but it also showcases a wide range of artistic experiences and features renowned musicians.

KCBX’s Marisa Waddell speaks with Festival Mozaic Executive Director Lloyd Tanner about what to expect this summer.