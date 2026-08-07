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Issues & Ideas

Water and Power on the Central Coast

By Kendra Hanna,
Monica Lopez
Published August 7, 2026 at 12:34 PM PDT
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Courtesy of State Senator John Laird’s office
Courtesy of State Senator John Laird’s office

The Feasibility of Desalination on the Central Coast 

We hear from Dr. David Jassby a UCLA civil and environmental engineering professor about whether desalination can realistically be part of California's water future amid mounting climate concerns and impacts to fresh water supply.

Desalination on the Central Coast

State Senator John Laird on restoring local mitigation funding for SLO County

KCBX’s Kendra Hanna talks with State Senator John Laird about his support of Senate Bill 931 and how it would restore local mitigation funding for San Luis Obispo County governments, public services, and school districts impacted by the extended operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant through 2030.

State Senator John Laird on SB 931
Bici Centro

Bici Centro, making bikes for all possible

We revisit a conversation between KCBX’s Monica Lopez and shop manager Ken Dahmen of Bici Centro. Bici Centro is a bicycle co-op that encourages people to ride by providing low-cost refurbished bicycles and parts, bike repair maintenance, and education programs onsite and in schools.

Bici Centro_WEB FINAL.mp3

Issues & Ideas
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
Monica Lopez
Monica Lopez is the news director at KCBX. She's an audio journalist who has worked as a journalist and educator in radio, tv and podcast.
See stories by Monica Lopez