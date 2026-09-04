Monitoring Safety at Diablo Power Plant

We hear from UC Berkeley nuclear engineering professor Raluca Scarlat, a member of the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee on how preparing for the unexpected is built into how the plant operates. Then CapRadio’s Vicki Gonzalez speaks with CalMatters’ health reporter Kristen Hwang about the impacts of Health Net’s decision to cancel assisted living benefits by the end of the year. And Brian Reynolds, host of BookWaves, speaks with author Cliff Branch on his latest book and his reflections on the current political climate. And lastly, Father Ian Dellinger sits down with restaurant owner Russell Kwong about closing down the historic Chinatown restaurant Mee Heng Low and what’s next for him.

Issues&Ideas_show_24_08312026 Listen • 59:00

Is the aging Diablo Canyon nuclear plant safe to run?

As conversations continue about how long the plant should remain open, its safety remains under close scrutiny. With the extension to operate the plant until 2045, how will experts continue to make sure it operates safely? KCBX’s Kendra Hanna speaks with nuclear engineer Raluca Scarlat who says preparing for the unexpected is built into how the plant operates.

Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee Listen • 17:57

CapRadio - Insight: Health Net terminates assisted living benefits

One of the largest Medi-Cal insurers in the country is canceling assisted living benefits by the end of the year. Health Net’s termination puts the housing of thousands of residents in limbo, and the lack of transparency around the announcement is raising fears among families that their loved ones could be evicted or lose the level of care they need. CapRadio’s Vicki Gonzalez speaks with CalMatters Health Reporter Kristen Hwang talks about Health Net’s decision, and how families are sifting through the confusion.

Health Net cancels assisted living benefits Listen • 14:43

BookWaves with author Cliff Branch

Brian Reynolds, host of BookWaves, speaks with author Cliff Branch about his latest book American Made: A Nation in Turmoil and his reflections on the current political climate.

Book Waves with Cliff Branch Listen • 10:30

Mee Heng Low says goodbye

The historic Mee Heng Low Noodle House has closed its doors after nearly a century in business in San Luis Obispo’s Chinatown. Father Ian Dellinger, host of Playing with Food sits down with restaurant owner Russell Kwong to discuss the closing of the restaurant, the challenges of restaurant ownership and what’s next for him.