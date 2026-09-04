© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

Monitoring Safety at Diablo Power Plant

By Kendra Hanna,
Brian ReynoldsFr. Ian Delinger
Published September 4, 2026 at 10:40 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo courtesy of the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee
https://www.dcisc.org/
Photo courtesy of the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee

We hear from UC Berkeley nuclear engineering professor Raluca Scarlat, a member of the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee on how preparing for the unexpected is built into how the plant operates. Then CapRadio’s Vicki Gonzalez speaks with CalMatters’ health reporter Kristen Hwang about the impacts of Health Net’s decision to cancel assisted living benefits by the end of the year. And Brian Reynolds, host of BookWaves, speaks with author Cliff Branch on his latest book and his reflections on the current political climate. And lastly, Father Ian Dellinger sits down with restaurant owner Russell Kwong about closing down the historic Chinatown restaurant Mee Heng Low and what’s next for him.

Issues&Ideas_show_24_08312026

Is the aging Diablo Canyon nuclear plant safe to run?

As conversations continue about how long the plant should remain open, its safety remains under close scrutiny. With the extension to operate the plant until 2045, how will experts continue to make sure it operates safely? KCBX’s Kendra Hanna speaks with nuclear engineer Raluca Scarlat who says preparing for the unexpected is built into how the plant operates.

Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee

CapRadio - Insight: Health Net terminates assisted living benefits

One of the largest Medi-Cal insurers in the country is canceling assisted living benefits by the end of the year. Health Net’s termination puts the housing of thousands of residents in limbo, and the lack of transparency around the announcement is raising fears among families that their loved ones could be evicted or lose the level of care they need. CapRadio’s Vicki Gonzalez speaks with CalMatters Health Reporter Kristen Hwang talks about Health Net’s decision, and how families are sifting through the confusion.

Health Net cancels assisted living benefits

BookWaves with author Cliff Branch

Brian Reynolds, host of BookWaves, speaks with author Cliff Branch about his latest book American Made: A Nation in Turmoil and his reflections on the current political climate.

Book Waves with Cliff Branch

Mee Heng Low says goodbye

The historic Mee Heng Low Noodle House has closed its doors after nearly a century in business in San Luis Obispo’s Chinatown. Father Ian Dellinger, host of Playing with Food sits down with restaurant owner Russell Kwong to discuss the closing of the restaurant, the challenges of restaurant ownership and what’s next for him.

Mee Heng Low Closure

Issues & Ideas
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
Brian Reynolds
Brian Reynolds is a contributor to Issues & Ideas, a weekly show that brings listeners a wide variety of perspectives on KCBX. He hosts the monthly segment "Bookwaves," where he interviews fascinating people on a broad range of topics, with a focus on books and writing.
See stories by Brian Reynolds
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger hosts "Playing with Food," a monthly segment on "Issues & Ideas" that explores unique ways of looking at and preparing everyday foods on the California Central Coast.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger