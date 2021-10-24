Knoxville, Tennessee where locals cherish their urban wilderness and dynamic arts and culinary scene

Discover why the East Tennessee town of Knoxville is revered as an urban wilderness, along with a vibrant downtown that rocks with an incredible array of trendy dining spots and live entertainment venues.

Kristen Combs with Visit Knoxville shares insights about the locals’ passion for outdoor activities and how the town is thriving.

Next up is a visit with Sarah Kaplan at the Knoxville Museum of Art to learn about the museum and its focus on regional art and artists.

We’ll then stop in at the four-star Tennessean Hotel where Kyle Haggerty, director of food & beverage offers fascinating insight about Knoxville’s trendsetting culinary scene.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

