A trip back in time to Jonesborough, Tennessee’s oldest town

Published October 25, 2021 at 10:20 PM PDT
Bob Dunn, Jonseborough, Tennessee historian.jpeg
Thomas Wilmer
/
Historian Bob Dunn in front of the circa-1797 Chester Inn on Main Street, Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Join historical tour-guide Bob Dunn at the circa-1797 Chester Inn State Historic Site & Museum on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough.

Dunn shares tales of the town’s distinctive history and its legendary citizens, including Daniel Boone and Andrew Jackson. Jonesborough was also home to The Emancipator, the first newspaper in America dedicated to the cause of abolitionism.

Today a stroll through Jonesborough’s downtown, packed with mid-eighteenth century brick and clapboard sided buildings and churches, is like stepping back in time.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Tom Wilmer
Host of the Lowell Thomas Award-winning NPR digital media travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, Wilmer has also produced the on-air travel show for KCBX since 1989. Wilmer also served as digital-media travel host for KRML in Carmel, Calif 2015-2017.
