A trip back in time to Jonesborough, Tennessee’s oldest town

Join historical tour-guide Bob Dunn at the circa-1797 Chester Inn State Historic Site & Museum on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough.

Dunn shares tales of the town’s distinctive history and its legendary citizens, including Daniel Boone and Andrew Jackson. Jonesborough was also home to The Emancipator, the first newspaper in America dedicated to the cause of abolitionism.

Today a stroll through Jonesborough’s downtown, packed with mid-eighteenth century brick and clapboard sided buildings and churches, is like stepping back in time.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

