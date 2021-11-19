Once Upon a Tyme—a treasure trove of clocks and watches in Cambria, California

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Susan Foreman, owner of Once Upon A Tyme clock and watch shop on Main Street in downtown Cambria, California.

Susan offers insightful commentary about the world of time and clocks dating back to the Middle Ages.

Her shop abounds with an array of unique timepieces, some dating back to the 16th Century as well as an array of contemporary watches and timepieces.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

