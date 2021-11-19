© 2021 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Once Upon a Tyme—a treasure trove of clocks and watches in Cambria, California

Published November 19, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
Thomas Wilmer
/
Susan Foreman, proprietor of Once Upon A Time, clock and watch shop in Cambria, California.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Susan Foreman, owner of Once Upon A Tyme clock and watch shop on Main Street in downtown Cambria, California.

Susan offers insightful commentary about the world of time and clocks dating back to the Middle Ages.

Her shop abounds with an array of unique timepieces, some dating back to the 16th Century as well as an array of contemporary watches and timepieces.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
