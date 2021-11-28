Discover why Cleveland, Tennessee rocks

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Jeff Cocks as he shares his passion for life in the eastern Tennessee town of Cleveland.

Cocks shares insight about why so many corporations are based here and why locals are such passionate community boosters.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.

