WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Discover why Cleveland, Tennessee rocks

Published November 28, 2021 at 7:58 PM PST
Morris Vineyard.jpeg
Thomas Wilmer
/
Morris Vineyard near Cleveland and Charleston, Tennessee is a popular destination for visitors and locals alike.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Jeff Cocks as he shares his passion for life in the eastern Tennessee town of Cleveland.

Cocks shares insight about why so many corporations are based here and why locals are such passionate community boosters.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
