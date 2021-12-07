© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Retired Admiral Thomas Fargo--from Annapolis to Commander of the Pacific Fleet and his insights on the attack on Pearl Harbor

Published December 7, 2021 at 7:46 PM PST
Thomas_fargo.jpg
Four Star U.S. Navy Admiral Thomas Fargo

Retired four-star U.S. Navy Admiral, Thomas Fargo’s 35 year naval career included five commands in the Pacific, Indian oceans and the Middle East as well as six tours in Washington D.C.

Fargo culminated is career as Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command (May 2, 2002 to February 26, 2005).

The legend of Admiral Fargo includes his role as a superlative submarine commander that served as the inspiration for the character of the U.S. Naval submarine commander in the Hollywood blockbuster movie, Hunt for Red October.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer who met up with Admiral Fargo at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii while doing research for the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.

Pearl Harbor Memorial.jpeg
Thomas Wilmer
Pearl Harbor Memorial on the island of Oahu.
hickam-airfield_23370331081_o.jpg
U.S. Naval archives
Japanese arial attack destruction at Hickam Airfield on Oahu December 7, 1941
USS_Arizona_(BB39)_10_Dec_1941,_View_from_ahead_looking_aft_-_NARA_-_296923National Archives and Records Administration.jpg
U.S. National Archives & Records Administration
U.S.S. Arizona December 10, 1041
Admiral Thomas Fargo2.jpg
Thomas Wilmer
Retired Four Star Admiral Thomas Fargo U.S. Navy

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer