Retired Admiral Thomas Fargo--from Annapolis to Commander of the Pacific Fleet and his insights on the attack on Pearl Harbor

Retired four-star U.S. Navy Admiral, Thomas Fargo’s 35 year naval career included five commands in the Pacific, Indian oceans and the Middle East as well as six tours in Washington D.C.

Fargo culminated is career as Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command (May 2, 2002 to February 26, 2005).

The legend of Admiral Fargo includes his role as a superlative submarine commander that served as the inspiration for the character of the U.S. Naval submarine commander in the Hollywood blockbuster movie, Hunt for Red October.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer who met up with Admiral Fargo at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii while doing research for the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.

Thomas Wilmer Pearl Harbor Memorial on the island of Oahu.

U.S. Naval archives Japanese arial attack destruction at Hickam Airfield on Oahu December 7, 1941

U.S. National Archives & Records Administration U.S.S. Arizona December 10, 1041

Thomas Wilmer Retired Four Star Admiral Thomas Fargo U.S. Navy

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

