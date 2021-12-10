New book chronicles sinking of the SS Montebello off the coast of Cambria, California by Japanese submarine three weeks after attack on Pearl Harbor

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with historian and author, Stuart McDowell about his new book The Sinking of the SS Montebello—When World War II came to the Central Coast of California.

Courtesy Stuart McDowell Book cover The Sinking of the SS Montebello

The book vividly chronicles the events surrounding the torpedo attack and the heroic Central Coast residents who risked their lives to rescue the crewmen.

The oil tanker was torpedoed by the Japanese submarine I-21 off the coast of Cambria, California on December 22, 1941.

Union Oil (UNOCAL) SS Montebello en route to delivering load of oil from Avila Beach, California to British Columbia.

Fortunately all crew members were rescued but the tragic event further propelled fears of a Japanese invasion of the West Coast.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

