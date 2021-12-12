Exploring rural Wisconsin’s Door County-- an enchanting vacation destination

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Door County, Wisconsin where he discovers the outdoor paradise. Join the conversation with Julie Gilbert, President and CEO of Destination Door County and Jon Jarosh, director of communications and public relations.

Gilbert and Jarosh offers enticing insights about the peninsula situated not far from Green Bay but a world apart.

Thomas Wilmer Family owned and run Rowley's Resort in Door County, Wisconsin's ever popular fish boil serves fresh white fish and all the fixin's

Door County offers an array of attractions for outdoor enthusiasts—from hiking, biking, fishing to cross country skiing and so much more.

Thomas Wilmer The Washington Island Ferry sails year round from the Door Peninsula to nearby bucolic Washington Island.

doorcounty.com Julie Gilbert, President and CEO of Destination Door County

Thomas Wilmer Jon Jarosh Destination Door County director of communications and public relations

Thomas Wilmer Christmas Market in Door County, Wisconsin is a must-do activity.

