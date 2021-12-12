© 2021 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring rural Wisconsin’s Door County-- an enchanting vacation destination

Published December 12, 2021 at 9:53 PM PST
Thomas Wilmer
Door County's Little Sister Bay where family fun goes on non-stop year-round.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Door County, Wisconsin where he discovers the outdoor paradise. Join the conversation with Julie Gilbert, President and CEO of Destination Door County and Jon Jarosh, director of communications and public relations.

Gilbert and Jarosh offers enticing insights about the peninsula situated not far from Green Bay but a world apart.

Thomas Wilmer
Family owned and run Rowley's Resort in Door County, Wisconsin's ever popular fish boil serves fresh white fish and all the fixin's

Door County offers an array of attractions for outdoor enthusiasts—from hiking, biking, fishing to cross country skiing and so much more.

Thomas Wilmer
The Washington Island Ferry sails year round from the Door Peninsula to nearby bucolic Washington Island.
doorcounty.com
Julie Gilbert, President and CEO of Destination Door County
Thomas Wilmer
Jon Jarosh Destination Door County director of communications and public relations
Thomas Wilmer
Christmas Market in Door County, Wisconsin is a must-do activity.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
