Strategic Economic Partnerships infuse economic vitality across Northeastern Missouri

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Mark Sutherland, chief marketing officer for the Missouri Partnership—a public-private organization charged with attracting new jobs and businesses across the state of Missouri.

Randi Hair Timeless architecture abounds in Northeast Missouri, such as this shining example in Hannibal.

Sutherland shares insights about his successful quest to attract corporations from around the world.

The conversation with Sutherland is the first in an eleven part series focused on Northeast Missouri.

Be sure to stay tuned for upcoming installments on the Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast featured on NPR.ORG’s podcast directory.

Randi Hair Mark Twain's childhood neighborhood in Hannibal, Missouri.

Stay tuned for upcoming Missouri Partnership podcasts:

