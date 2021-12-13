© 2021 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Strategic Economic Partnerships infuse economic vitality across Northeastern Missouri

Published December 13, 2021 at 9:15 PM PST
Randi Hair
/
Mark Sutherland, Chief Marketing Officer Missouri Partnership talks with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Mark Sutherland, chief marketing officer for the Missouri Partnership—a public-private organization charged with attracting new jobs and businesses across the state of Missouri.

Randi Hair
Timeless architecture abounds in Northeast Missouri, such as this shining example in Hannibal.

Sutherland shares insights about his successful quest to attract corporations from around the world.

The conversation with Sutherland is the first in an eleven part series focused on Northeast Missouri.

Be sure to stay tuned for upcoming installments on the Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast featured on NPR.ORG’s podcast directory.

Randi Hair
Mark Twain's childhood neighborhood in Hannibal, Missouri.

Stay tuned for upcoming Missouri Partnership podcasts:

  • The mayor of Kirksville and a visit to Truman State University
  • Kirksville’s A.T. Still Medical School of Osteopathy
  • Missouri’s first Ethanol plant—Poet Bio-refining
  • West Winery and Maples Repertory Theater--Macon
  • Knox High School’s cool new electric school busses
  • Serving rural health at Scotland County Hospital
  • Nemo Manufacturing  & Practical Tactical
  • Corp of Engineer’s Rock Island Dam on the Mississippi
  • Mobley—The Magic City

  • Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal

    Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

    You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

