Kirksville, a dynamic destination in Northeast Missouri

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with the mayor of Kirksville, Missouri, Zac Burden.

Located in the heart of Northeast Missouri, being blessed with two colleges—Truman State University and A.T. Still University—the student population adds a happening vibrancy to the town of 17,544 people.

Burden is also on staff at Truman State University as Coordinator for Residence Life and Development.

Randi Hair / Modern atrium dramatically encloses and melds old and new architecture at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.

Popular destinations in Kirksville include Thousand Hills State Park, the Museum of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University, and the Adair County Historical Society’s museum.

Randi Hair / New state-of-the-art dental school facilities at A. T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri.

Come along and join Zac Burden to learn about Kirksville and Truman State University.

