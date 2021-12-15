© 2021 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Kirksville, a dynamic destination in Northeast Missouri

Published December 15, 2021 at 8:10 PM PST
Randi Hair
/
Zac Burden (left), Mayor of Kirksville, Missouri leads a tour of Truman State University where he also works as Coordinator for Residence Life.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with the mayor of Kirksville, Missouri, Zac Burden.

Located in the heart of Northeast Missouri, being blessed with two colleges—Truman State University and A.T. Still University—the student population adds a happening vibrancy to the town of 17,544 people.

Burden is also on staff at Truman State University as Coordinator for Residence Life and Development.

Randi Hair
/
Modern atrium dramatically encloses and melds old and new architecture at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.

Popular destinations in Kirksville include Thousand Hills State Park, the Museum of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University, and the Adair County Historical Society’s museum.

Randi Hair
/
New state-of-the-art dental school facilities at A. T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri.

Come along and join Zac Burden to learn about Kirksville and Truman State University.

Stay tuned for upcoming podcasts featuring destinations in Northeast Missouri:

  • Kirksville’s A.T. Still Medical School of Osteopathy
  • Missouri’s first Ethanol plant—Poet Bio-refining
  • West Winery and Maples Repertory Theater--Macon
  • Knox High School’s cool new electric school busses
  • Serving rural health at Scotland County Hospital
  • Nemo Manufacturing  & Practical Tactical
  • Corp of Engineer’s Rock Island Dam on the Mississippi
  • Mobley—The Magic City
  • Mark Twain’s hometown of Hannibal

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
