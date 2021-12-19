© 2021 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

The incredible life journey of Michael Young—the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s executive director

Published December 19, 2021 at 8:33 PM PST
Foundation at Hearst Castle
Michael Young at Hearst Castle

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Michael Young, the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s executive director.

Young shares his life journey that includes a career as a star wide receiver in the NFL for ten seasons, playing for the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs—garnering two Super Bowl rings along the way.

Come along and join the conversation with Young to learn the rest of the story that includes his passion for developing a STEAM program for school groups visiting Hearst Castle (both virtually and in-person field trips). Young also modestly shares tales of his stint on-stage as a singer in Nashville, Tennessee.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.

Hearst Castle, San Simeon, California from the air

Journeys of Discovery with Tom WilmerFoundation at Hearst Castle
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
