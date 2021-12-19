The incredible life journey of Michael Young—the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s executive director

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Michael Young, the Foundation at Hearst Castle’s executive director.

Young shares his life journey that includes a career as a star wide receiver in the NFL for ten seasons, playing for the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Broncos, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs—garnering two Super Bowl rings along the way.

Come along and join the conversation with Young to learn the rest of the story that includes his passion for developing a STEAM program for school groups visiting Hearst Castle (both virtually and in-person field trips). Young also modestly shares tales of his stint on-stage as a singer in Nashville, Tennessee.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.