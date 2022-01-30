Greeneville, Tennessee’s classic City Garage Car Museum

© 2022 KCBX
Published January 30, 2022
Classic 1941 Plymouth on display at Greeneville's City Garage Car Museum.

Kent Bewley grew up steeped in the world of automobiles. His father opened the first Packard dealership in Greeneville, Tennessee back in 1937.

Bewley opened his City Garage Car Museum in 2009 with a collection of classics--from a 1901 Oldsmobile to a DeLorean with a mere 727 miles on the odometer.

Bewley’s 12,000 square-foot automotive museum includes a tantalizing array of sports cars, muscle cars and race cars.

1923 Ford Texaco service truck on display at the City Garage Car Museum in Greenville, Tennessee.
R.R. Bewley (right), Kent Bewley's father sells a new 1951 Cadillac at his Greeneville, Tennessee auto dealership.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Greenville for a visit with Kent Bewley.

The museum reopens March 4, 2022 following a winter break.

Kent Bewley in front of his City Garage Car Museum in Greeenville, Tennessee.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

