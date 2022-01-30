Greeneville, Tennessee’s classic City Garage Car Museum
Kent Bewley grew up steeped in the world of automobiles. His father opened the first Packard dealership in Greeneville, Tennessee back in 1937.
Bewley opened his City Garage Car Museum in 2009 with a collection of classics--from a 1901 Oldsmobile to a DeLorean with a mere 727 miles on the odometer.
Bewley’s 12,000 square-foot automotive museum includes a tantalizing array of sports cars, muscle cars and race cars.
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Greenville for a visit with Kent Bewley.
The museum reopens March 4, 2022 following a winter break.
Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.
