Stax Records--soulful roots of the Memphis Sound

Back in the 1960s Stax Records served as an incubator of the Memphis, Tennessee Soul Music genre.

Join Tim Sampson Communications Director for the Soulsville Foundation at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. sampson talks about the genesis of “Soulsville”, the astounding Stax Music Academy, and Soulsville Charter School.

Tom Wilmer / Tim Sampson Communications Director at Stax Museum in Memphis, Tennessee

Stax is where musicians like Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Albert King, Rufus and Carla Thomas, and Booker T. & the M.G.s came to cut their records.

In a 16 year period Stax placed 167 hit songs in the Top 100 on the pop charts, and 243 hits in the top 100 R&B charts.

