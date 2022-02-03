© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Stax Records--soulful roots of the Memphis Sound

Published February 3, 2022 at 8:57 PM PST
Entry to the historic Stax Museum in Memphis, Tennessee

Back in the 1960s Stax Records served as an incubator of the Memphis, Tennessee Soul Music genre.

Join Tim Sampson Communications Director for the Soulsville Foundation at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. sampson talks about the genesis of “Soulsville”, the astounding Stax Music Academy, and Soulsville Charter School.

Tim Sampson Communications Director at Stax Museum in Memphis, Tennessee

Stax is where musicians like Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Albert King, Rufus and Carla Thomas, and Booker T. & the M.G.s came to cut their records.

In a 16 year period Stax placed 167 hit songs in the Top 100 on the pop charts, and 243 hits in the top 100 R&B charts.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

The Stax interview with Tim Sampson was originally broadcast Oct. 20, 2017 and is reposted in celebration of Black History Month and as a Best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer travel show

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
