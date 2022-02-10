A conversation with Randall Woodfin, Birmingham, Alabama’s youngest mayor

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Woodfin has created cutting-edge initiatives, such as "Birmingham Promise," where every high school graduate is offered tuition-free two or four-year university education.

Neighborhood programs include tax advantages for small business, crime reduction methods, and healthy food opportunities to combat local food deserts.

16th Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham, Alabama site of the deadly white supremacist bombing Sunday 15, 1963

Woodfin was selected as one of seventeen speakers to jointly deliver the keynote address at the 2020 Democratic National Convention

