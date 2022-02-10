© 2022 KCBX
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

A conversation with Randall Woodfin, Birmingham, Alabama’s youngest mayor

Published February 10, 2022
Birmingham Economic Development
Birmingham, Alabama mayor, Randall Woodfin (left) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Woodfin has created cutting-edge initiatives, such as "Birmingham Promise," where every high school graduate is offered tuition-free two or four-year university education.

Neighborhood programs include tax advantages for small business, crime reduction methods, and healthy food opportunities to combat local food deserts.

16th Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham, Alabama site of the deadly white supremacist bombing Sunday 15, 1963

Woodfin was selected as one of seventeen speakers to jointly deliver the keynote address at the 2020 Democratic National Convention

This podcast was originally broadcast October 22, 2019 and is reposted as a best-of-the-best Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast, Wilmer has produced travel shows for NPR affiliate KCBX since 1989.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadioApple Podcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Birmingham Alabama
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
