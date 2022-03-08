Honoring Gen. George C. Marshall at Virginia Military Institute

Archivist at Virginia Military Institute, Jeffrey Kozak talks about General George C. Marshall’s legacy during and following WWII and experiencing the Marshall Institute on campus at VMI in Lexington, Virginia.

Tom Wilmer / Classic castellated Gothic Revival architecture abounds on the campus of VMI in Lexington, Virginia.

Jeffrey Kozak, archivist at Virginia Military Institute says, “George C. Marshall’s contributions to our nation and the world cannot be overstated. Architect of peace, he was the visionary behind the Marshall Plan following World War II and the recipient of the Nobel Prize in 1953.”

Kozak noted that Marshall’s characteristics of honesty, integrity, and selfless service stand as shining examples for those who study the past.

The Marshall Foundation at Virginia Military Institute is dedicated to celebrating his legacy.

Tom Wilmer / General George C. Marshall was a major proponent of the Jeep in WWII.

His career touched on many of the key events of the 20th century—as a new Army officer following the Philippine insurrection, as a member of the staff of General of the Armies John J. Pershing during World War I, as U.S. Army Chief of Staff during War World II, as Secretary of State and the architect of European economic recovery following WWII, and as Secretary of Defense during the Korean War.

He is the only person to have served in these three highest positions.

During World War II, Marshall as Army Chief of Staff (1939–1945) was the most important military figure in the U.S. military establishment and of great significance in maintaining the Anglo-American coalition.

After the war, he was named special ambassador to China (1945–1947), Secretary of State (1947–1949), President of the American Red Cross (1949–1950), and Secretary of Defense (1950–1951).

In 1953 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in proposing, encouraging legislative action, and supporting the European Recovery Program (known as the Marshall Plan).

For nearly 20 years he was a major U.S. leader, militarily, politically and morally, and he is still widely admired today.

