Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Montana based musician’s insights about California’s country music gift to the world

Published April 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM PDT
Tom Wilmer
Country Music star Mike Beck performing at a ranch concert in Cambria, California

Country musician and singer Mike Beck grew up on a Monterey County ranch but now calls Montana home even though he’s often performing on the road around the West including annual performances at the National Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering in Elko, Nevada.

Beck shares tales of California’s gift to the country music genre and how Merle Haggard, Ian Tyson, Buck Owens, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and other legends influenced his music.

Correspondent met up with Beck at a Cambria ranch concert in Pre-COVID days.

