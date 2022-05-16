Major General Laura Yeager, trailblazing U.S. Army National Guard 40th Division Commander retiring after 36-year career

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a most fascinating interview with Major General Laura Yeager at Camp San Luis Obispo, May 13th, 2022 one day before her retirement ceremony at Camp Roberts following 36 years active duty.

Trail-blazer General Yeager was the first female to lead an Army infantry division (10,000 troops) when she took command of the 40th Infantry Division based at the Joint forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California.

U.S. Army National Guard / Major General Yeager in the field as an aeromedical evacuation pilot.

General Yeager began active-duty service after receiving her commission as a second lieutenant in 1986 from the Reserve Officer Training Corps at California State University Long Beach.

She completed military helicopter training in 1989 and then served as a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter aeromedical evacuation pilot.

In 2011, she deployed to Iraq as the deputy commander of the Guard’s 40th Combat Aviation Brigade. She was promoted to brigadier general and began making history a year later when she was named as the first woman to lead Joint Task Force North with Northern Command at Fort Bliss, Texas.

