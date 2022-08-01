Exploring Oakland California’s museums, art, cannibis trail, cuisine and hotels

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of the Oakland, California. In the first installment of the multi-part podcast series we’ll visit with Renee Roberts, public relations and communications director with Visit Oakland.

Roberts shares highlights of the diverse and alluring array of things to do in Oakland.

Be sure to stay tuned for upcoming segments featuring a visit with Nik Dehejia, President and CEO of the Oakland Zoo, and cool animal insights by Dr. Herman, VP of Veterinary Services.

Oakland Zoo / Dr. Herman and vet techs perform surgery at Oakland Zoo.

Exploring the Chabot Space and Science Center with Executive Director, Adam Tobin.

Tom Wilmer / Circa 1880s telescope at Chabot Space and Science Center

A special segment focused on Oakland’s new Cannabus Trail includes stops at Harborside’s cannabus concierge experience with Annna Lloyd, followed by an exploration of ECO Cannabis with Samuel, in downtown Oakland.

We’ll also visit with Dale Sky Jones, the Executive Chancellor at Oaksterdam University—America’s first cannabis college offering certifications in cannabis horticulture, business, extraction and bud tending.

Chris Pastena, owner and founder of uptown Oakland’s Calavera restaurant shares tales of his culinary journey.

Courtesy Claremont Club & Spa / Even though this postcard depicts the classic Claremont Hotel a century ago, the grand dame still looks much the same today.

Michelle Heston shares fascinating insights about the historic 107 year-old Claremont Club and Spa--fondly dubbed “the white castle” situated skyward in the Oakland Hills. The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) Director and CEO shares cool insights about the multidisciplinary museum.

